Halifax man arrested after weapons call in Spryfield, replica firearm seized

A 20-year-old Halifax man has been arrested and is facing a variety of charges after a weapons call Monday morning.
Halifax Regional Police say they received a weapons call in the 0-500 block of Herring Cove Road in Spryfield.
READ: Halifax police investigating alleged weapons complaint
They arrested a suspect a short time later and seized a replica firearm.
Police do not believe the incident was random, because “the parties were known to each other.”
The man is expected to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Monday to face charges of threats, possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon, and criminal harassment.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.