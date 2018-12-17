Halifax man arrested after weapons call in Spryfield, replica firearm seized

A 20-year-old Halifax man has been arrested and is facing a variety of charges after a weapons call Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a weapons call in the 0-500 block of Herring Cove Road in Spryfield.

They arrested a suspect a short time later and seized a replica firearm.

Police do not believe the incident was random, because “the parties were known to each other.”

The man is expected to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Monday to face charges of threats, possession of a weapon, assault with a weapon, and criminal harassment.