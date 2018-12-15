First ever Okanagan Christmas Fest underway

An outdoor Christmas market has set up shop at the Kelowna Rotary Centre for the Arts.

The inaugural Okanagan Christmas Fest is a European inspired market filled with lights and decorations, where vendors offer up Christmas treats and drinks.

Inside there’s live entertainment and a Christmas Tree walk, with trees sponsored and decorated by local businesses.

“All of the revenue from the sponsorships go to the food bank,” Sylvia Hermans, co-organizer of the event said.

Tickets to the festival are five dollars. Children under 12 get in for free.

The Okanagan Christmas Fest goes on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

On Monday, all of the trees wil be moved to the Kanata Hotel, where they will be auctioned off.

The auction goes from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

All of the money raised from the auction will also go to the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank.