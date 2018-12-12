Holiday performance shines light on autism; show features several cast, crew members on autism spectrum

Dylan Okimaw was diagnosed with autism at the age of two, but that hasn’t stopped him from pursuing his passions, which include singing and acting in front of hundreds of audience members.

“I’m excited. Very excited,” Dylan said. “I want people to come and see the play.”

This is the second year Dylan will be performing on stage for the special holiday production called A Christmas Spectrum.

“A Christmas Spectrum is a show for autism. It’s with autism. It’s about autism and it’s for autism,” said director, producer and co-writer Lana Caputi.

Caputi’s mission is to raise awareness as well as funds for a new program she would like to help launch.

“It’s called the Cliff Foundation. This is for young people between the ages of 17 and 37 who fall off support when they finish high school,” Caputi said. “So we want to raise money to start programs for these people so that they can live an independent life.”

The director knows first-hand about the stresses and difficulties autism can wreak on a family. Her nephew, Justin, is on the spectrum.

“When we first heard that he was diagnosed, there was a lot of fear involved because what do you do?” Caputi said. “I didn’t know what to do and everything I tried to do was wrong.”

Last year, Dylan had a minor singing role. This year, he’s expanding his repertoire to a meaty lead role.

“Autism is when your brain works differently,” Dylan said. “I have autism and my character has autism.”

In addition to Dylan, there are several other cast and crew members with autism.

“There’s two different excerpts that we’re doing of two different plays. One is called What’s Your Normal and it’s about a 30-something-year-old man with autism,” Caputi said. “The man who is playing the role of Bill has autism as well. He’s on the spectrum, so it’s so special working him.”

The production will be filled with Christmas songs, dance numbers and several bands, including a ragtime ensemble. It will also have honest video footage of families talking about life with autism.

“This is a gift because these people live with no filters. They’re just pure and honest and loving and I learn so much about myself,” Caputi said.

A Christmas Spectrum takes places Dec. 16 at the Kelowna Community Theatre and Dec. 17 at the Salmon Arm Nexus Theatre.

Tickets range from $20 to $25 plus fees in advance to $35 plus fees at the door.