City of Kawartha Lakes OPP constable charged with uttering threats

A City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officer has been charged with uttering threats following an internal investigation.

On Tuesday, the OPP’s Professional Standards Bureau launched an investigation into an alleged domestic incident involving an off-duty officer.

On Thursday, OPP issued a statement saying a constable, a 32-year member of the Central Region Highway Safety Division, was charged with one count of uttering threats in relation to a domestic incident.

“The officer continues to be on extended leave,” OPP stated.

The officer is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on a future date.

The name of the officer was not released.