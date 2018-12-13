Middlesex OPP officer charged with multiple counts of sexual assault: SIU

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Ontario’s police watchdog says it has charged a member of the provincial police force with multiple counts of sexual assault.
The Special Investigations Unit says it began looking into allegations against the Ontario Provincial Police officer in June of this year.
READ MORE: Waterloo police officer charged with sexual assault, breach of trust
The allegations dated back to incidents believed to have taken place between May 2009 and December 2011.
The SIU did not say whether the officer was on duty at the time of the alleged encounters, which involve one complainant.
READ MORE: Ottawa police officer facing sex assault charge: SIU
The watchdog says Det. Sgt. Todd Amlin of the OPP’s Middlesex detachment is now facing four counts of sexual assault.
The SIU is an agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, seriously injured or accused of sexual assault.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.