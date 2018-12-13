Regina Pats drop ninth straight following 4-3 loss to Swift Current Broncos

The Regina Pats (8-23-0-1) dropped their ninth game in a row on Wednesday night after a 4-3 loss to the Swift Current Broncos (6-23-1-1) in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Pats forwards Scott Mahovlich and Brett Clayton scored first periods goals – giving the Pats a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

Mahovlich has five goals and seven points this season while Clayton has three goals and five points in 23 games.

READ MORE: Regina Pats lose to Medicine Hat Tigers for second time in a week Saturday night

Broncos forward Andrew Fyten scored early in the second period before Riley Krane gave the Pats a 3-1 lead with about 11 minutes left in the frame.

It was all Broncos from there, as Fyten scored his second goal of the game, his eighth of the year, to close out the period.

Joona Kiviniemi and Tanner Nagel scored in the third period, solidifying the 4-3 win.

READ MORE: Regina Pats fall 6-1 to the Edmonton Oil Kings Wednesday night

Pats goalie Max Paddock stopped 33-of-37 shots and Broncos goalie Joel Hofer stopped 36-of-39 of the shots he faced.

The Pats return home Friday when they host the Moose Jaw Warriors (16-7-4-1). Game time is 7 p.m.