Regina Pats lose to Medicine Hat Tigers for second time in a week Saturday night
For the second time in a week, the Regina Pats (8-22-0-1) fell to the Medicine Hat Tigers (15-41-1-2).
The Tigers beat the Pats 4-2 Saturday night in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.
Forwards Jadon Joseph and Sergei Alkhimov scored the Pats’ only goals.
It was Joseph’s second goal with the club, since being acquired from the Lethbridge Hurricanes at the end of November.
He now has 12 goals on the year. For Alkhimov, the rookie scored his seventh goal of the season and now has 12 points in 30 games.
Ryan Jevne scored twice for the Tigers while Logan Christensen and James Hamblin also scored.
Pats goalie Dean McNabb was in net for the loss and stopped 42 of 46 shots he faced.
Mads Sogaard stopped 23 of 25 shots in the Tigers win.
The Pats are off until Wednesday when they travel to Swift Current for a game against the Broncos (5-23-01-1).
