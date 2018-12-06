Regina Pats fall 6-1 to the Edmonton Oil Kings Wednesday night

The Regina Pats (8-21-0-0) began their four-game road trip with a 6-1 loss over the Edmonton Oil Kings (15-11-3-2) Wednesday night in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Pats forward Riley Krane scored the game’s first goal, his fourth of the year, before the Oil Kings scored six unanswered.

Forwards Trey Fix-Wolansky, Dylan Guenther, Vince Loschiavo, Carter Souch, Jake Neighbours and defencemen Matthew Robertson all scored for the Oil Kings.

Pats goalie Max Paddock stopped just 32-of-38 shots, while netminder Todd Scott stopped 24-of-25 shots for the Oil Kings.

The Pats went 0-for-3 on the powerplay. The Oil Kings went 3-for-5 with the man advantage.

Up next for the Pats are the Red Deer Rebels (17-9-2-0) on Friday night.