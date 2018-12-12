Police searching for 3 suspects in violent Whitby home invasion

Durham police are looking for three suspects in connection with a violent home invasion in Whitby, Ont., in which an armed suspect allegedly held a family, including three children, hostage while two other suspects searched for and took belongings from the home.

Officers say they were called to a home in the Thickson and Manning roads area on Sunday around 8:50 p.m. after three suspects reportedly smashed through a glass door and entered the home while the family was watching television.

READ MORE: Police looking for driver who struck pedestrian in Oshawa and fled: Durham police

Police say one of the suspects, armed with a hammer and two knives, allegedly held the family captive while the two other suspects looked around the home. According to police, they took jewelry and other personal belongings before leaving the house.

Const. George Tudos says that although the two adults in the family and their children were not physically injured, police are offering them support through victims’ services.

“They were obviously emotionally scarred by this, especially for young children,” said Tudos.

Police describe one suspect as a short Southeast Asian man. The other two suspects, officers say, are two black men who are taller than the first suspect. All of them were wearing masks and dark clothing.

READ MORE: Durham police investigating sudden death in Oshawa

Officers would like anyone with new information to contact Det. Const. Broadfoot of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2291.

Police are asking anyone who would like to provide anonymous tips to contact Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca. Tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.