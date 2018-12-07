Police looking for driver who struck pedestrian in Oshawa and fled: Durham police

Durham Regional Police are looking for a driver who failed to remain after a pedestrian was struck in Oshawa.

Officers said they responded to the call on Dec. 6 at around 6 p.m. for a 48-year-old woman who was struck while walking her dog at the intersection of Wilson Road North and Hillcroft Street, just south of Rossland Road East and Wilson Road North.

Investigators said she was struck by a vehicle travelling southbound at the intersection while she was crossing the street.

Officers said the victim suffered multiple serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital for treatment. They said the dog was not injured in the incident.

Police describe the vehicle as a dark-coloured, four-door car that’s possibly a Chevrolet.

Anyone with additional information that might identify the driver is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5100, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.