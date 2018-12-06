Durham police investigating sudden death in Oshawa

Durham police cars have been lining Fisher Street in Oshawa, Ont., Thursday as they investigate a sudden death.

Officers were called to a home near Simcoe Street South and Olive Avenue just after 10 a.m., where they discovered a body on the property.

A post-mortem examination is underway, police say, to determine the cause of death.

Investigators are withholding the age and gender of the person until they notify next of kin.

