Durham
December 6, 2018 4:01 pm

Durham police investigating sudden death in Oshawa

By Video Journalist  Global News

Durham police taped off part of this Oshawa, Ont., home on Fisher Street for their investigation on Thursday of a sudden death.

Jasmine Pazzano/Global News
Durham police cars have been lining Fisher Street in Oshawa, Ont., Thursday as they investigate a sudden death.

Officers were called to a home near Simcoe Street South and Olive Avenue just after 10 a.m., where they discovered a body on the property.

A post-mortem examination is underway, police say, to determine the cause of death.

Investigators are withholding the age and gender of the person until they notify next of kin.

