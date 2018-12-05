Woman charged after driving 9 kids in SUV that seats 5: Durham police

Police said a woman has been charged after a total of nine children were found in a car, most of them without seatbelts.

Durham Regional Police said the woman was taking the children to school in an SUV on Tuesday morning when she was stopped.

Police said officers found nine kids inside the vehicle — six were not in seatbelts or in car seats. Police said seven of those children were under six years old.

READ MORE: Durham Regional Police release sketch of man wanted for alleged Whitby sexual assault

“Obviously, the most important thing is educating the driver, that might be more important than a ticket. Just talking about what actually could happen here and I don’t think the driver, in this case, appreciated the predicament she was putting the children in,” said Dave Selby of Durham Regional Police Service.

The woman has been charged with careless driving and six seatbelt infractions.