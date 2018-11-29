Durham Regional Police release sketch of man wanted for alleged Whitby sexual assault
Durham Regional Police Service has released a sketch of a man wanted for an alleged sexual assault in Whitby.
Police said early Saturday morning, a woman reported that after leaving The Tap and Tankard bar, she got into a car with someone asking if she needed a ride.
Police said the suspect took her to an isolated parking lot where the alleged assault happened.
The victim says he dropped her off near a convenience store in Courtice.
Now, police are asking the public for help to identify the man.
He’s described as being cleanshaven with short, dark hair, and a stocky muscular build.
The suspect was said to be driving a silver or grey four-door sedan in good condition and a grey interior.
If you have any information, call police or Crimestoppers.
