Durham Regional Police release sketch of man wanted for alleged Whitby sexual assault

Durham Regional Police Service has released a sketch of a man wanted for an alleged sexual assault in Whitby.

Police said early Saturday morning, a woman reported that after leaving The Tap and Tankard bar, she got into a car with someone asking if she needed a ride.

Police said the suspect took her to an isolated parking lot where the alleged assault happened.

The victim says he dropped her off near a convenience store in Courtice.

Now, police are asking the public for help to identify the man.

He’s described as being cleanshaven with short, dark hair, and a stocky muscular build.

The suspect was said to be driving a silver or grey four-door sedan in good condition and a grey interior.

If you have any information, call police or Crimestoppers.