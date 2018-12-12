Economy
December 12, 2018 5:05 pm

City of Hamilton looks ahead in the event of a successful Grey Cup bid

Ken Mann By Reporter  900 CHML

Temporary seating would have to be added at Tim Hortons Field, if the Grey Cup is played in Hamilton.

900 CHML
A A

The city wants to know what its responsibilities would be if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats secure the right to host the Grey Cup in either 2020 or 2021.

The general issues committee has voted to have staff prepare a business case, including municipal costs and staffing requirements.

READ MORE: Tim Horton’s Field stadium lawsuit officially settled, says Hamilton mayor


Story continues below

Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson has sought assurances that it’s even possible for city-owned Tim Hortons Field to host a Grey Cup, asking manager of sports and entertainment facilities Rob Gatto about the feasibility of adding the “appropriate” number of temporary seats.

Gatto says the city would hire a structural engineer to determine how that would be done, but he insists that it is “doable.”

READ MORE: Football, festivities and food: Grey Cup 2018 stats and facts

Gatto notes that 12,000 seats were added on “sides of hills” at the University of Guelph’s stadium when the Tiger-Cats were forced to play home games at that location during construction of Hamilton’s new stadium in 2013.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field will soon be home to Canadian Football Hall of Fame

The CFL estimates an economic impact of $80- to $120-million for the city that hosts the Grey Cup.

Ward 8 Coun. John Paul Danko questions those numbers and asks that they are “well delved into and verified” within the business case.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CFL
Grey Cup
Hamilton Grey Cup
Hamilton Grey Cup bid
Hamilton Grey Cup host
Hamilton Tiger Cats
Tim Hortons Field

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News