City of Hamilton looks ahead in the event of a successful Grey Cup bid

The city wants to know what its responsibilities would be if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats secure the right to host the Grey Cup in either 2020 or 2021.

The general issues committee has voted to have staff prepare a business case, including municipal costs and staffing requirements.

READ MORE: Tim Horton’s Field stadium lawsuit officially settled, says Hamilton mayor

Ward 6 Coun. Tom Jackson has sought assurances that it’s even possible for city-owned Tim Hortons Field to host a Grey Cup, asking manager of sports and entertainment facilities Rob Gatto about the feasibility of adding the “appropriate” number of temporary seats.

Gatto says the city would hire a structural engineer to determine how that would be done, but he insists that it is “doable.”

READ MORE: Football, festivities and food: Grey Cup 2018 stats and facts

Gatto notes that 12,000 seats were added on “sides of hills” at the University of Guelph’s stadium when the Tiger-Cats were forced to play home games at that location during construction of Hamilton’s new stadium in 2013.

READ MORE: Hamilton’s Tim Hortons Field will soon be home to Canadian Football Hall of Fame

The CFL estimates an economic impact of $80- to $120-million for the city that hosts the Grey Cup.

Ward 8 Coun. John Paul Danko questions those numbers and asks that they are “well delved into and verified” within the business case.