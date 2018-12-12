Salvation Army in urgent need of donations ahead of first day of Christmas Hamper distribution

The Salvation Army is issuing an alert to the community, as the charity may not have everything needed for Thursday when registration and distribution of the Christmas Hamper program gets underway.

In particular, officials say they are in desperate need of toys for girls aged 8 to 12.

“To get through the first day of hamper distribution, we are in urgent need of toys for girls ages 8 to 12,” said Sally Ann spokesperson Shannon Wise.

“We do have volunteers today [Wednesday] at the Agriplex accepting those donations until 4 p.m. so if you’re thinking about donating, giving back to your community and helping those in need this Christmas, today [Wednesday] is definitely the day to do it if you can.”

Gift suggestions for girls aged 8 to 12 include bath sets, hair straighteners, blow dryers, nail polish, crafting sets or supplies, journals, pajamas, books and art supplies.

“Any donations that can help these girls tap into their creative side, or education tools are fantastic ideas,” Wise said.

The Christmas Hamper program provides families and individuals with a bag of potatoes, carrots and a box of food containing the items needed to prepare a traditional Christmas dinner. They also provide a grocery store gift card and a bag of toys for children ages 12 and under.

Wise is concerned that part of the reason they’re currently experiencing a lack of donations is confusion over the new location for the Christmas Hamper program this year.

“The new location this year is the Western Fair Agriplex, and there are signs throughout the building to show you where to go to drop off the toy donations but we would really like it if people could make their way to the south doors at the back of the Agriplex building to make their toy donation,” said Wise.

Registration and distribution for Christmas hampers will be held at the Western Fair Agriplex Arena (845 Florence Street) on Dec. 13, 14, 17, 18, and 19 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

To register, you must present identification for all household members, proof of household income (including Child Tax Benefits and child support), and proof of address. All documents must be original and not photocopied.

The program will get a boost on Friday following the 6th Annual Corus Radio London Drive-Thru Toy Drive.

Over the past month, FM96, 1031 Fresh Radio, and Country 104 have been collecting unwrapped toys, books, and cash donations in support of the Christmas Hamper program. The toy drive will culminate on Friday with the drive-thru toy drive from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Delta Armouries in downtown London.

Residents can make their donations that morning without ever leaving their vehicle.

FM96 is collecting toys for all ages, 1031 Fresh Radio is looking for toys for tweens aged 11 to 13, and Country 104 is collecting new books, including colouring books and crayons.

Last year, the drive-thru toy drive collected hundreds of toys and raised $19,000 for the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper program.