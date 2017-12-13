Salvation Army kicks off annual London Christmas hamper drive

Londoners braved the snow and the cold to ensure their family would get a Christmas dinner.

About 50 Londoners lined up early Wednesday morning at the Western Fair Progress Building ahead of the start of the start of the Salvation Army‘s annual Christmas hamper program.

The annual campaign starts Wednesday and runs until Friday, then continues next Monday and Tuesday from 9am-4pm at the Western Fair.

The hampers include a bag of potatoes, carrots, onions and a box of food with items to make a traditional Christmas dinner. They also include a grocery store gift card and a bag of toys for children under 12.

During last year’s campaign, the organization says more than 5,400 households received a food hamper and more than 6,000 children received a bag of toys.

They are still accepting donations, the Salvation Army put out a call for help earlier this week saying they were short on toys and were in desperate need of last-minute donations.

The Salvation Army kicked off the 127th edition of its annual Christmas Kettle Campaign last month with a target goal of $550,000.