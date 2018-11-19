Corus Radio London kicks off campaign for drive-thru toy drive

Corus Radio London hopes to get residents in the giving spirit, as Monday marks the official kick-off to the Sixth annual Drive-Thru Toy Drive.

FM96, 1031 Fresh Radio, and Country 104 are looking to collect unwrapped toys, books, and cash donations in support of the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Program.

Donations can be dropped off at the stations’ headquarters at 380 Wellington St. between now and Dec. 14, when the Delta Armouries will be hosting the drive-thru toy drive from 5:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Residents can make their donations that morning without ever leaving their vehicle.

FM96 is collecting toys for all ages, 1031 Fresh Radio is looking for toys for tweens aged 11 to 13, and Country 104 is collecting new books, including colouring books and crayons.

Corus Radio London program director Brad Gibb tells 980 CFPL they also have some unique ways they plan on collecting donations.

“Keep listening because we’ll be doing different things in the community where we’ll be out collecting toys,” he said. “We’ll be collecting toys at the London Knights games at Budweiser Gardens. We have a few tricks up our sleeves. Every year, we try and find different concerts that we have tickets for and we’ll do ‘toys for tickets,’ so we’ll get on one of the radio stations and say, ‘Okay, we’re on the corner of blank and blank for the next hour, if you have a toy, drop it off and you can enter a draw to win a pair of tickets to see whoever.'”

Last year, the drive-thru toy drive collected hundreds of toys and raised $19,000 for the Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Program.