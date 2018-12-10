Edmonton police searching for man wanted for aggravated assault charge

Edmonton police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man they consider a violent offender.

Police said Gregory Ottertail, 41, is wanted for aggravated assault and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Ottertail is a convicted sexual and violent offender who is a high risk to offend violently again, police said.

On Nov. 20, police issued a warning about Ottertail’s release from prison, where they said he “will commit another sexual or violent offence against someone while in the community,” and point out he “is not bond by any court-related conditions.”

Anyone with information about where he is located is asked to contact Edmonton police.

Police described Ottertail as about six feet tall and 186 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair.

He is known to spend time in the Edmonton downtown area.