Edmonton police issue warning about 40-year-old convicted sex offender

The Edmonton Police Service issued a warning on Tuesday about a convicted sex offender who is out of jail and will be living in the city.

In a news release, they said they believe 40-year-old Gregory Ottertail, whom they say has a history of violence, “will commit another sexual or violent offence against someone while in the community,” and pointed out he “is not bound by any court-related conditions.”

“Ottertail has demonstrated violence against known and unknown individuals,” police said. “He has also offended violently against intimate partners. Ottertail has offended sexually against an adult female acquaintance.”

Police said they believe the importance of the public’s safety and people’s right to know about his release trumps any privacy concerns. However, they added that the warning is not meant to encourage any form of vigilantism.

Ottertail is five-foot-11 and weighs 201 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.