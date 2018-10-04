Victims advocate angry over pedophile’s release, wants his Edmonton address made public

A victims advocate says she’s frustrated that a convicted pedophile, who police say is likely to reoffend, is out of jail again and she would like his Edmonton address to be made public.

“I think that everyone has the right to know where they live,” Glori Meldrum, the founder and chair of Little Warriors, told Global News on Thursday. “I think their addresses and where they live should be public knowledge so that people can keep an eye on their kids.”

In a news release issued Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service said it has a duty to warn the public about Cyle Larsen’s release because they say he has a high risk to “commit another sexual offence against someone under the age of 16.”

“Larsen is considered an untreated child sex offender with pedophilic interests towards both male and female children,” police said. “Larsen has a history of opportunistic offending against children known to him, however, [he] is also believed to be at risk of offending against victims unknown to him and has shown he will groom and/or lure his victims if given the chance.”

Meldrum said she is angry about hearing Larsen is out again.

“It seems like they go into jail, get back out, offend, go back to jail,” she said. “It’s sad that … [these people] are not getting any treatment and (then) [they’re] committing more crimes. It’s disturbing, it really, really is.”

Meldrum suggested Larsen and his twin brother Lyle, also a convicted sex offender, are falling through the cracks of the justice system and should spend more time behind bars.

“I mean it’s disgusting what we call justice in this country,” she said. “It’s scary, right? I’ve got kids of my own. It’s scary.”

Police said their Behavioral Assessment Unit will monitor Larsen and that his release is contingent on him obeying a number of conditions.

Larsen has an extensive criminal history dating back to when he was a youth. His record includes being convicted of sexual interference against a six-year-old child. He served two years and nine months behind bars after he lured a 10-year-old girl to a basement and sexually assaulted her.

Larsen was most recently convicted of breaching a peace bond. In February 2018 he was sentenced to 16 months in jail and 12 months of probation. An email from Alberta Justice detailing his criminal history did not indicate why he was let out early in connection with his most recent sentence.

