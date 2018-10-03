Police warn Edmontonians about release of convicted sexual offender

The Edmonton Police Service said they believe a convicted sexual offender who has been released from incarceration and plans to live in the Edmonton area “will commit another sexual offence against someone under the age of 16 while in the community.”

On Wednesday afternoon, police issued a news release to say they are seeking a recognizance order on Cyle Larsen and that they have a “duty to warn the public about the risk Larsen poses.”

“Larsen is considered an untreated child sex offender with pedophilic interests towards both male and female children,” police said. “Larsen has a history of opportunistic offending against children known to him, however, (he) is also believed to be at risk of offending against victims unknown to him and has shown he will groom and/or lure his victims if given the chance.”

Police said their Behavioral Assessment Unit will be monitoring Larsen.

Larsen’s release is contingent on him obeying a number of probation conditions, including:

he has to live at an approved address and needs further approval to move;

he has to go to any assessment, counselling or treatment his bail supervisor tells him to take;

he may not go to any public park, public swimming area, day care centre, community centre or school ground where people under 16 are present or could be

he may not look for or follow through with any work or volunteer activity that involves being in a position of trust or authority towards anyone under the age of 16;

he may not have any contact with anybody under the age of 16 unless he is with a parent or guardian.

If anyone sees Larsen potentially breaching any of his release conditions, they are asked to call police at 780-423-4567.

Police said they decided to issue the warning about Larsen because they believe the public’s right to know outweighs any privacy concerns.

The warning is not intended to bring about any type of vigilante action, police said.