Police warn that violent offender released from Bowden Institution will live in Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued a warning on Tuesday that a convicted violent offender who was recently released from Bowden Institution will live in the Edmonton area.

Michael Hook, 55, will be monitored by the EPS’ Behavioural Assessment Unit.

“[Police have] reasonable grounds to believe he will commit another violent offence against someone while in the community and, as such, the Edmonton Police Service has a duty to warn the public of the risk Hook poses,” the EPS said in a news release.

“Hook has a history of violence towards intimate partners, including a reported history of sexual violence,” they said. “He has also been violent towards people known and unknown to him in the community, and his risk for violence increases with the consumption of drugs and alcohol.”

Hook’s release is contingent on him abiding by several conditions:

he must abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Daily;

he must not buy, have or use any alcoholic beverages or drugs, including cannabis as well as any prescription drugs not prescribed to him;

he must not go to any public or private place where the “primary function of that place is the sale or consumption of alcohol”;

he must not leave Edmonton without written approval from his supervisor or the Provincial Court of Alberta;

he must not have any weapons, including knives (except in a residence or restaurant for the sole purpose of consuming a meal);

he must not date or have an intimate or sexual relationship with any person, or any friendship with females, until her identity has been disclosed to his supervisor and the supervisor has had a chance to verify that the person has been informed of his previous offending history and the conditions he is bound by;

he must not have any contact, directly or indirectly, with the victims of his offences or the families of the victims of his offences;

Hook is six-foot-three and 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and grey hair.

If anyone sees Hook potentially breaching any of his conditions is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567.

Police said privacy rights were considered before issuing the warning but that the public’s need to know trumped any privacy concerns. They added that the warning is not intended to trigger any type of vigilante action.

