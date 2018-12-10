City of London announces lineup for New Year’s Eve event at Victoria Park

New Year’s Eve is three weeks away and the City of London is out with details of its annual celebration in Victoria Park.

New Year’s Eve in the Park, presented by Start.ca, will start at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 in Victoria Park.

The party kicks off with family-friendly musical entertainment, skating, and hot chocolate, among other attractions. There will be two sets of fireworks — one at 9 p.m. for younger audiences and another at midnight to officially ring in the new year.

Chairperson Marcus Plowright tells 980 CFPL they had about 15,000 people show up last year when it was -28 C, and they expect a larger crowd this year.

“If it’s even just marginally warmer, I think we’ll see an enormous crowd. If you didn’t make it out, you should realize that these London Music Awards Allstars, these greatest players and musicians and vocalists in our city, come out and sing fan favourites all night long. It’s a hell of a good party!”

Last year, the event began to focus more on highlighting talent within the community, and this year will be no different.

“The biggest change was last year when we tried to gear the talent to be local. So we really celebrate local London talent and this year’s a real big extension of that.”

Performances include Amabile Choir, Magen Boys, M.A.D!, Swagger, London Music Awards Allstars, and London Music Awards Rap Pack.

Free transit will be offered for the event which is free to attend.