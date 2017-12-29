Londoners’ New Year’s Eve plans not hampered by frigid forecast

Canadians are used to dealing with Mother Nature’s extremes.

However, the polar vortex turning Ottawa into a living icicle has led to the cancellation of musical festivities on Parliament Hill, though fireworks, a light show and skating will continue as planned for those willing to brave the cold.

Although it won’t be as cold as in Ottawa, the frigid temperatures will be keeping some Londoners indoors.

“We will be making plans for the year ahead. We stay up late that night and we organize our financials and schedule plans for our daughter that day for the next year,” said Andres Cifuentes, a newcomer to London from Colombia.

Cifuentes said while his wife and daughter have been able to adjust to the cold, he’s more than happy to be staying inside on what’s going to be a chilly night.

Other Londoners aren’t planning to let the sub-zero temperatures hold them back from ringing in the new year with a bang. After grabbing some groceries — and a few beers — Jacob Hoekstra will be starting off his New Year’s Eve playing music with family before heading outside.

“We might have a bonfire later on, or come to Victoria Park to enjoy some of the festivities,” Hoekstra said. “I’ll just be sure to bundle up, or maybe build a little snow fort.”

A long list of free activities is set for Victoria Park, including two fireworks shows. Things get underway at 7 p.m. with two hours of interactive entertainment for all ages, followed by the first round of fireworks, and a family show at 9 p.m.

The festivities will also feature outdoor skating, a snowman-building competition, free hot chocolate and appearances from some popular princesses and superheroes. The countdown to midnight continues with live music throughout the evening, capped off with more fireworks at midnight.

London police, who will have an increased presence around downtown London, are reminding New Year’s Eve revellers not to drink and drive and plan ahead for a ride home.

“The community-oriented response officers will be deployed at Victoria Park during the fireworks and countdown at 9 p.m. and midnight. Afterwards, they’re going to be deployed down Richmond Row,” said Constable Juan Romero.

London Transit is once again providing free rides after 8 p.m. Sunday, and is extending its services to 1 a.m. to ensure Londoners get home safe. LTC will be operating under a special holiday schedule.

Also, if you plan on parking in a municipal lot, you will only have to pay until midnight, and can leave your car free of charge until 1 p.m. New Year’s Day.

Sunday’s forecast is calling for a 60 percent chance of flurries, with temperatures dropping to -18 C at night, minus the windchill.

— With files from Jake Jeffrey