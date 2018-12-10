‘Stolen’ vehicle returned to owner with full tank of gas

What began as a report of a stolen vehicle turned out to be a misunderstanding, with a very Canadian resolution.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a 911 call Sunday evening that said a vehicle had been stolen from a Hammonds Plains, N.S., parking lot.

A woman had parked her white Hyundai Santa Fe next to another white Hyundai Santa Fe, before heading out into a business. By the time she returned, the vehicle was gone.

It turns out, the driver of the second vehicle had come out into the parking lot, hopped into the wrong Santa Fe and driven away.

Not only that, he even filled up the tank with gas.

“The vehicle was returned to its owner and the motorist was reimbursed for the fuel they had placed in the other person’s vehicle,” RCMP said in a news release.

RCMP say neither vehicle was left running, but it could have been an issue with their key fobs. The two vehicles were 2016 and 2017 models.