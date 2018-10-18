RCMP reminds Nova Scotians to lock their doors after pair enter wrong home, clean it

RCMP are reminding Nova Scotians to lock their doors after investigating a report of suspicious activity in Upper Tantallon, N.S., involving a conspicuously clean home.

RCMP say just before 3 p.m., officers responded to a complaint that there were two suspicious women in a home.

The Mounties were called by the homeowner, who was not home at the time. The homeowners had been contacted by a concerned neighbour after the two women were observed in the home with a vacuum cleaner and a mop.

Police later determined that the house was left unlocked in order for the neighbour to walk the owner’s dog. Instead, two women showed up, cleaned the house, and left without knowing they had the wrong address.

“Although the house was cleaned for free, RCMP would like to take this opportunity to remind homeowners to ensure their doors are locked at all times,” the Mounties wrote in a press release, adding that they commended the neighbours for being observant and contacting the homeowner.