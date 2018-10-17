Halifax police arrest man after failed drug store robbery
Halifax Regional Police have one man in custody after an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in Halifax on Tuesday.
Police say they responded to reports of a robbery at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Joseph Howe Drive at 7:43 p.m.
Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say a man was reportedly demanding medication from pharmacy staff after he indicated to staff he had a weapon.
HRP say staff did not see a weapon and the man eventually fled the area on foot.
Officers were in the area immediately after the incident occurred and arrested a man matching the description given by the Shoppers Drug Mart staff.
Police are continuing their investigation and updates will be provided when available.
