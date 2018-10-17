Crime
October 17, 2018 7:40 am

Halifax police arrest man after failed drug store robbery

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Halifax Regional Police have arrested a man in connection a robbery of a Shopper Drug Mart in Halifax on Oct. 16, 2018

File/ Global News
A A

Halifax Regional Police have one man in custody after an attempted robbery at a pharmacy in Halifax on Tuesday.

Police say they responded to reports of a robbery at the Shoppers Drug Mart on Joseph Howe Drive at 7:43 p.m.

READ MORE: Halifax fire crews knock down blaze at abandoned building off Gottingen Street

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say a man was reportedly demanding medication from pharmacy staff after he indicated to staff he had a weapon.

HRP say staff did not see a weapon and the man eventually fled the area on foot.

WATCH: Police investigating armed robbery of marijuana shop in Tyendinaga

Officers were in the area immediately after the incident occurred and arrested a man matching the description given by the Shoppers Drug Mart staff.

Police are continuing their investigation and updates will be provided when available.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Halifax
Halifax crime
Halifax Regional Polic
Joseph Howe Drive
Medication
Nova Scotia
Pharmacy
Robbery

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News