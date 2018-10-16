Halifax fire crews knock down blaze at abandoned building off Gottingen Street
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency have extinguished a blaze at an abandoned building on Bilby St., just off Gottingen Street.
Lloyd Currie, a platoon chief, says fire crews remain on scene at the two-unit structure.
Currie says that when crew arrived, they found fire on the first and second floor but were able to extinguish the blaze relatively quickly.
No one was injured and fire investigators are en route to the scene.
Currie said if there’s any possibility of arson Halifax Regional Police will be contacted and included in the investigation.
