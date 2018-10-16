Crime
Man faces charges after Nova Scotia RCMP seize firearms and drugs during search

A 59-year-old man is facing multiple charges after Nova Scotia RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Watervale, N.S., on Saturday.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a home on Craig Road and seized several firearms, ammunition and a quantity of marijuana.

William Joseph Young, 59, of Pictou County now faces charges of unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of a restricted firearm without a licence, possession of a weapon contrary to an order, possession of a controlled substance and production of a controlled substance.

Young is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Nov. 19.

The Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.

