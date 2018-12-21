What’s open and closed in Barrie on Christmas, Boxing Day, New Years Day

Several businesses in Barrie will have altered hours on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day. Here’s what you can expect.

Christmas

What’s open:

Movie theatres

Some convenience stores

What’s closed:

Georgian Mall

Vaughan Mills Mall

Upper Canada Mall

Tanger Outlet Mall

LCBO

The Beer Store

Banks

Government offices

Canada Post mail collection and delivery

Barrie Public Library

Barrie YMCA

Most restaurants and bars across the city

Transit

There will be no Barrie Transit Service

Go Transit will be operating on Sunday service

Boxing Day

What’s open:

Georgian Mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tanger Outlet Mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vaughan Mills Mall will be open from 7 a.m to 9 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Barrie YMCA will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Some convenience stores

The Beer Stores located at 531 Bayfield St. and 71 Mapleview Dr. in the city will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The LCBO located at 534 Bayfield St. in Barrie will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What’s closed

Canada Post mail collection and delivery

Barrie Public Library

Most banks

Transit

Barrie Transit will be operating on Sunday service with a 7 a.m. start time

Go Transit will be operating on Saturday service

New Years Day

What’s open:

Vaughan Mills Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barrie YMCA will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Some convenience stores

Movie theatres

Some restaurants and bars

What’s closed:

Georgian Mall

Tanger Outlet Mall

Canada Post mail collection and delivery

Barrie Public Library

LCBO

Banks

Government offices

Transit:

There will be no Barrie Transit service

Go Transit will be operating on Sunday service