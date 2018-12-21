Canada
What’s open and closed in Barrie on Christmas, Boxing Day, New Years Day

Several businesses in Barrie will have altered hours on Christmas day, Boxing Day and New Years. Here's what you can expect.

Christmas

What’s open:

  • Movie theatres
  • Some convenience stores

What’s closed:

  • Georgian Mall
  • Vaughan Mills Mall
  • Upper Canada Mall
  • Tanger Outlet Mall
  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Canada Post mail collection and delivery
  • Barrie Public Library
  • Barrie YMCA
  • Most restaurants and bars across the city

Transit

  • There will be no Barrie Transit Service
  • Go Transit will be operating on Sunday service

Boxing Day

What’s open: 

  • Georgian Mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tanger Outlet Mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Vaughan Mills Mall will be open from 7 a.m to 9 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Barrie YMCA will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Some convenience stores
  • The Beer Stores located at 531 Bayfield St. and 71 Mapleview Dr. in the city will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • The LCBO located at 534 Bayfield St. in Barrie will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What’s closed

  • Canada Post mail collection and delivery
  • Barrie Public Library
  • Most banks

Transit

  • Barrie Transit will be operating on Sunday service with a 7 a.m. start time
  • Go Transit will be operating on Saturday service

New Years Day

What’s open:

  • Vaughan Mills Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Upper Canada Mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Barrie YMCA will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Some convenience stores
  • Movie theatres
  • Some restaurants and bars

What’s closed:

  • Georgian Mall
  • Tanger Outlet Mall
  • Canada Post mail collection and delivery
  • Barrie Public Library
  • LCBO
  • Banks
  • Government offices

Transit:

  • There will be no Barrie Transit service
  • Go Transit will be operating on Sunday service

Global News