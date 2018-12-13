Orillia OPP collect over 900 pairs of gloves for those in need

The numbers are in, and Orillia OPP collected over 900 pairs of gloves for those in need during their glove drive this winter season.

In November, officers appealed to the public for donations of new or gently used gloves in support of the Lighthouse Men’s Shelter in Orillia.

According to a news release issued by the OPP on Thursday, more than 900 pairs of gloves, over $1,600 in cash donations and several hats and scarves were collected during the campaign.

The gloves were collected at various businesses across the city and police say the donated items were distributed to local charitable organizations.

The Lighthouse Soup Kitchen and Shelter provides services to people in transition in the Orillia area and provides hundreds of meals each week to men, women and children in need.

The shelter accommodates hundreds of men every year and facilitates transitional housing programs in conjunction with other social services in the city.

The shelter also provides clothing to men and women in need.