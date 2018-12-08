Boil water advisory issued for parts of Milton

Halton Region’s medical officer of health has issued a boil water advisory for parts of Milton, Ont., following a water main break.

The advisory is expected to remain in place until at least Monday.

Halton’s medical office says it will continue to monitor the problem and work to fix it.

Affected residents are advised to boil water for at least one minute and use bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth and preparing food.

It is still safe to bathe in the water for adults and older teens, but the water should not be swallowed.

Special care must also be taken when washing dishes, and dishwashers should reach 60 C or higher for the dishes to be safely disinfected.

The map below highlights the areas affected by the advisory.