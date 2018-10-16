Sinkhole closes portion of Eglinton Ave. E. near Mt. Pleasant Rd.

A large sinkhole that developed as a result of a water main break in midtown Toronto has closed a portion of Eglinton Avenue East on Tuesday.

The water main break happened overnight near Mt. Pleasant Road just east of Yonge Street.

Toronto police said Eglinton is closed in both directions between Mt. Pleasant and Taunton Road.

The Toronto Transit Commission said a number of buses have been rerouted for the morning rush hour.

There’s no timeline when the road repairs will be complete.

Hazard Eglinton Ave E at Mt Pleasant Rd, reports that a large sink hole has formed near the intersection. @311toronto has been advised. Eglinton is now closed in both directions between Mt Pleasant and Taunton Rd. Expect the closure through the morning rush @TPS53Div 1908396 ^ma pic.twitter.com/qYXKC0OGyC — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) October 16, 2018

34 Eglinton East, 54 Lawrence East: Detour westbound via Banff Rd, Roehampton Ave and Redpath Ave due to a sinkhole. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 16, 2018

34 Eglinton East, 54 Lawrence East: Detour eastbound via Redpath Ave, Soudan Ave and Forman Ave due to a sinkhole. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 16, 2018

51 Leslie, 56 Leaside: Detour westbound via Cardiff Rd, Roehampton Ave and Redpath Ave due to a sinkhole. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 16, 2018

51 Leslie, 56 Leaside: Detour eastbound via Redpath Ave, Soudan Ave and Marmot St due to a sinkhole. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 16, 2018