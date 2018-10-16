Canada
October 16, 2018 6:33 am
Updated: October 16, 2018 6:51 am

Sinkhole closes portion of Eglinton Ave. E. near Mt. Pleasant Rd.

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A large sinkhole has closed a portion of Eglinton Ave. at Mt. Pleasant Rd. in Toronto on Oct. 16, 2018.

Global News
A large sinkhole that developed as a result of a water main break in midtown Toronto has closed a portion of Eglinton Avenue East on Tuesday.

The water main break happened overnight near Mt. Pleasant Road just east of Yonge Street.

Toronto police said Eglinton is closed in both directions between Mt. Pleasant and Taunton Road.

The Toronto Transit Commission said a number of buses have been rerouted for the morning rush hour.

There’s no timeline when the road repairs will be complete.

Global News