‘Living Coral’ is Pantone’s 2019 colour of the year

The official colour of 2019 screams sunsets and sea reefs.

The Pantone Color Institute chose “living coral” as 2019’s colour of the year on Wednesday. The institute has been choosing annual colours since 2000. One of the biggest takeaways this year was finding a colour that made people feel good.

“With everything that’s going on today, we’re looking for those humanizing qualities because we’re seeing online life dehumanizing a lot of things,” said Laurie Pressman, the company’s VP to the Associated Press.







Credit: Pantone

“We’re looking toward those colours that bring nourishment and the comfort and familiarity that make us feel good. It’s not too heavy. We want to play. We want to be uplifted.”

The colour has been seen on Marc Jacob runways, but Pressman said it reminds people of the world’s current “environmental chaos,” referring to reefs being bleached. “[It is] not so overpowering and in your face,” she said. “It’s bright enough and engaging.”



She also pointed out living coral is also seen all over social media — via fashion or home decor.

“It’s the emotional nourishment. It’s a big hug.”

While it may be bright and for some reminiscent of a “grandmother” colour, Pressman argued its retro vibe is part of its appeal.

Last year, Ultra Violet was chosen as the colour of the year and in 2017, Greenery led the pack. In 2016, Pantone picked a duo for the first time — Serenity (a baby blue) and Rose Quartz (a light pink).

Experts at the company travel the world to find influences of the upcoming year’s biggest colour and look at trends in the entertainment, art, fashion, beauty, decor, design and travel industries.

— with files from the Associated Press

