Montreal’s giant climate change countdown clock is back

The giant climate change countdown clock projected on the side of a building at Guy Street and De Maisonneuve Boulevard is back.

Developed by Damon Matthews, a Concordia University professor and research chair in climate science and sustainability, and Canadian musician David Usher, who is also the founder of the Human Impact Lab, the clock has appeared for a few days every year for the past three years.

“There is an urgency to this,” said Matthews. “The winters are getting warmer, the heatwaves are becoming more frequent. The further along we go, the more intense these things will become.”

The clock warns of a 1.5 C increase in global temperatures by the year 2034.

The clock numbers focus on global carbon dioxide emissions for 2018, the amount of temperature change caused by all human emissions and the remaining carbon budget, which shows how much humans can still emit.

Organizers of the clock are also encouraging Quebecers to sign an online promise to reduce emissions.

It is a two-year commitment to help slow down climate change. So far, more than 230,000 people have signed on.

The climate clock can be seen from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. from Dec. 5 to 7.