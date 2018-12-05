Man killed by CN railcar in N.B. ID’d as 33-year-old father of two

The union that represents CN rail workers has identified the person killed at a railyard in Edmundston, N.B., as a 33-year-old father of two.

Teamsters Canada says the man, whose name was not released, started working at CN in September as a conductor and foreman trainee.

The union says he loved his new job and talked about it all the time.

Eric Collard of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the man was killed by a railcar as it reversed about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

He says investigators hope to be there within a day.

It is the second serious railway injury in the region in two weeks.