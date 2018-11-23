VIA Rail staff member suffers life-threatening injuries after falling under train in Truro

A 63-year-old VIA Rail staff member suffered life-threatening injuries after he fell under a train Friday afternoon.

Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil says the incident at the train station in Truro happened at 2:50 p.m.

MacNeil says the victim was exiting the train when he became entangled and fell onto the tracks.

He was transported to hospital in Halifax, where he currently remains.

“As luck would have it, one of our officers was on foot patrol downtown when this happened,” Chief MacNeil said. “A second officer arrived within very close proximity to that time and they were able to administer life-saving first aid to the gentleman.”

The investigation is being handed over to the Department of Labour as the incident is being considered a workplace accident.