Canada
November 23, 2018 4:34 pm
Updated: November 23, 2018 4:40 pm

VIA Rail staff member suffers life-threatening injuries after falling under train in Truro

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A Via Rail train sits in the yard in Halifax on June 13, 2013.

Andrew Vaughan / File / The Canadian Press
A A

A 63-year-old VIA Rail staff member suffered life-threatening injuries after he fell under a train Friday afternoon.

Truro Police Chief Dave MacNeil says the incident at the train station in Truro happened at 2:50 p.m.

MacNeil says the victim was exiting the train when he became entangled and fell onto the tracks.

He was transported to hospital in Halifax, where he currently remains.

“As luck would have it, one of our officers was on foot patrol downtown when this happened,” Chief MacNeil said. “A second officer arrived within very close proximity to that time and they were able to administer life-saving first aid to the gentleman.”

READ MORE: Miracle baby emerges unscathed after falling onto tracks and under moving train

The investigation is being handed over to the Department of Labour as the incident is being considered a workplace accident.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Dave MacNeil
Halifax
Nova Scotia
Train Accident
truro
Truro Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News