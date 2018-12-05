Man dead following crash with transport truck west of London

The OPP is investigating a fatal collision involving a transport truck east of London.

Emergency crews responded to the scene on Highway 2, just west of Thamesford, around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: Fatal pedestrian collision under investigation in Munsee-Delaware Nation

According to police, a westbound transport truck collided with an eastbound vehicle near Hunt Road.

The male driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. His identity has not been released.

READ MORE: No foul play suspected after Port Bruce man found dead in vehicle in Catfish Creek: OPP

The male driver of the truck was not injured.

Highway 2 was closed between Cobble Hills Road and 15th Line for about eight hours, as was Hunt Road between Trafalgar and Dundas streets, but both roads have since reopened.