Fatal pedestrian collision under investigation in Munsee-Delaware Nation

A collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian in Munsee-Delaware Nation, Ont., on Sunday has left a 23-year-old woman dead and police investigating a cause.

Emergency crews with Chippewas of the Thames First Nations police, Middlesex OPP, and Oneida Nation paramedics responded to the scene along Jubilee Road around 4 a.m., southwest of London.

Details remain limited, but police said the occupants of the vehicle remained at the scene, and the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

The victim was rushed to hospital where she succumbed to her injuries later that afternoon, police said.

The victim has been identified by police as Beulah Peters, 23, of Munsee-Delaware Nation.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the Middlesex County Crime Unit, Chippewas of the Thames First Nation police, and the OPP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

