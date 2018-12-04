No foul play suspected after Port Bruce man found dead in vehicle in Catfish Creek: OPP

Elgin OPP say foul play is not suspected after the body of a man was found inside a vehicle submerged in Catfish Creek.

Officers with Elgin County OPP were called just after 8:10 a.m. Tuesday after a vehicle was spotted in the creek in Port Bruce. Malahide Fire Service also responded and located the lone man inside the vehicle.

He has been identified as Gary Scrivens, 66, of Port Bruce.

ROAD CLOSURES: Colin St btw Amasa St & Imperial Dr AND Hale St btw Colin St & Lindley St AND Imperial Rd btw Colin St & Lindley St #PortBruce. #OPP on scene. Reopening time unknown. ^aw pic.twitter.com/b4iZceFxFV — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) December 4, 2018

“What I can say right now is that there’s no foul play suspected in the death of this individual,” Const. Adam Crewdson told 980 CFPL.

“The coroner’s office is engaged as well and if anything comes out of that portion of the investigation then it will certainly change but at this time, it’s safe to say there’s no foul play suspected.”

Police had closed roads in the area as part of the investigation but they have since reopened.