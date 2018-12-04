SaskPower dealing with massive power outage

SaskPower said Tuesday morning they are experiencing major power outages in Regina, Weyburn and Moose Jaw areas.

There is currently no estimated restoration time, and on their blog SaskPower is calling this a crisis event.

SaskPower is warning that power could be out for an extended period of time.

Currently, both the Regina General and Pasqua hospitals are operating as normal.

The University of Regina announced over social media that they have cancelled all their classes for today.

Due to power outage, classes are cancelled. Offices are closed effective immediately. Check https://t.co/NoiRQCu6uz for updates. — University of Regina (@UofRegina) December 4, 2018

Regina schools are sending home students in schools that currently do not have power.

Due to widespread power outages, all Regina Public High School students are being released as of 11 am. The exceptions are @SheldonWillColl and @campbelltartans who have power. Further devious with respect to all schools will be made at 11:30 am. — Regina Public Schools (@RegPublicSchool) December 4, 2018

Traffic lights will not work so treat controlled intersections as a four-way stop.

SaskPower is experiencing numerous outages throughout different areas of the province and is dealing with extremely high call volumes. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power. As more information becomes available, it will be published on twitter. — SaskPower (@SaskPower) December 4, 2018

8:47 AM: Crews have been dispatched and are determining the cause and repair time for the outage reported in Fillmore, Stoughton, Creelman, Osage, Benson, Redvers, Alida, Oxbow, Arcola, Carnduff, Macoun, Estevan & all surrounding rurals areas. #skoutage — SaskPower (@SaskPower) December 4, 2018