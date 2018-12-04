Canada
SaskPower dealing with massive power outage

According to SaskPower, they are experiencing major power outages in Regina, Weyburn and Moose Jaw areas.

SaskPower said Tuesday morning they are experiencing major power outages in Regina, Weyburn and Moose Jaw areas.

There is currently no estimated restoration time, and on their blog SaskPower is calling this a crisis event.

SaskPower is warning that power could be out for an extended period of time.

Currently, both the Regina General and Pasqua hospitals are operating as normal.

The University of Regina announced over social media that they have cancelled all their classes for today.

Regina schools are sending home students in schools that currently do not have power.

Traffic lights will not work so treat controlled intersections as a four-way stop.

