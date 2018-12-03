Frost causing issues for SaskPower

While it may make for pretty pictures, the frost is causing widespread power outages across southern and central Saskatchewan.

Between Friday evening and Monday morning, the SaskPower outage centre received around 25,000 calls from customers.

But until mother nature cooperates and the sun comes out- the frost buildup will continue to add significant weight to the lines.

“We see lines sagging, we see lines breaking in some instances, we also see lines where they are so heavy they are actually breaking the attachment points on the power pole causing them to fall,” said Jordan Jackle, SaskPower spokesperson.

“So by in large we’re seeing lines down as the major cause of most of these pockets of outages in south and central Saskatchewan.”

SaskPower says crews are working around the clock to make sure power is restored to the affected areas as quickly as possible.