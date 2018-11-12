Delays expected on Highway 1 for SaskPower line stringing

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on a portion of Highway 1 in western Saskatchewan starting Nov. 13 for SaskPower line stringing.

Speed on the two kilometre stretch of the highway east of Herbert will also be reduced to 60 km/h until Nov. 19.

SaskPower said eight five to 10 minute traffic stops will occur on Nov. 15-16 to allow a helicopter to string lines across the highway for the new transmission line from Pasqua to Swift Current from the new Chinook power station.

“We’ll do everything possible to keep traffic moving while completing the work safely,” SaskPower said in a release.

“We will share exact times and dates on social media and the Highway Hotline to help drivers plan extra time to reach their destination.”

Line stringing will also take place on Highway 4 roughly five kilometres north of Swift Current between Nov. 14-16 requiring eight short traffic stoppages. SaskPower said no other impact to traffic is expected.

Other delays are expected in the future near Rush Lake, Moose Jaw, and Chaplin as work progresses.

SaskPower said all work is weather dependent.