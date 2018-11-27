SaskPower announces changes for customers generating their own power

SaskPower is rolling out some changes for its net metering program aimed at providing more certainty for customers.

The program is designed for people who have their own renewable power generation, like solar panels. It allows customers to generate up to 100 kilowatts of power to decrease their bills and get credit for excess power.

Through the newly revised system, these bankable credits will now last for three years instead of just one. Customers will now sign a 10-year contract with the Crown corporation instead of a two-year agreement.

Minister responsible for SaskPower Dustin Duncan said these changes are designed to provide more long-term customer clarity.

“The revised net metering program will add up to an additional 16 megawatts of renewable and carbon-neutral electricity to the province’s grid and support SaskPower’s goal to reduce emissions by 40 per cent by 2030,” Duncan said.

“This program will continue to assist individuals and businesses looking to participate in green initiatives and represents yet another example of our commitment to climate change action through our Prairie Resilience plan.”

SaskPower will continue to offer its one-time rebate for homes or businesses looking to install their own solar panels. This rebate is equivalent to 20 per cent of costs for equipment and installation. The rebate cap is $20,000.

According to the Crown, there are currently around 1,400 net metering customers, with a generation capacity for 14 megawatts.

This program has been extended to Nov. 30, 2020 or when generating capacity reaches 16 megawatts, whichever comes first. SaskPower plans to continue to re-evaluate this program to ensure it meets the needs of the company and customers.