Woman charged in death of pedestrian struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Toronto police say a 47-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough last month.

Police said they responded to a call around 6:49 a.m. on Nov. 9 in the area of Birchmount and Ellesmere roads.

Authorities said a Nissan Pathfinder jumped a curb and struck one pedestrian before hitting another pedestrian standing near a bus stop. The vehicle eventually stopped at a parking lot, according to police.

Police said two TTC buses were stopped on Ellesmere just west of Birchmount when the vehicle, which was travelling westbound, veered onto the sidewalk.

Toronto paramedics said a 59-year-old woman was located without vital signs and later pronounced dead. A 31-year-old man was also taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have charged Carlene Nunes of Toronto with one count each of dangerous operation causing death and dangerous operation causing bodily harm.

The accused appeared in court on Dec. 3.