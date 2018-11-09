Pedestrian killed, another seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

A pedestrian is dead and another was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in east-end Toronto.

Police said they responded to a call around 6:49 a.m. Friday in the area of Birchmount Road and Ellesmere Road.

Toronto paramedics said a woman was located without vital signs and was later pronounced dead. Another man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle remained at the scene.

The age and identities of the victims are unknown at this time.

Police say the intersection is closed for the investigation.

-east and westbound Ellesmere closed between Birchmount and Rolark Dr

-the female has been pronounced deceased#GO2065935@tps41div

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) November 9, 2018