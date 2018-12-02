Temporary shelter in Fredericton given permission to open after bylaw issue

An emergency shelter in Fredericton opened on Saturday after bylaw issues put the kibosh on its planned opening Thursday.

Wayne Knorr, a spokesperson for the City of Fredericton, confirmed in an email on Sunday that the out-of-the-cold shelter at Bishop’s Court was given permission to open after the city and the New Brunswick government were able to come to an agreement.

Details on what that agreement entailed were not made immediately available.

The out-of-the-cold shelter at Bishop’s Court was created by local businesses, charities and community members.

