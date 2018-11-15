Residents of Fredericton tent city brace for snowstorm

Fredericton has been issued a snowfall warning by Environment Canada and with New Brunswick’s capital city facing 15 to 25 centimetres of snow, many homeless residents are bracing the storm.

Displaced men and women living in makeshift shelters outside the Fredericton Community Kitchen are just some of them.

The snowfall is expected to accumulate quickly and blanket much of the city.

Read More: Fredericton tent city residents say nothing being done to help the homeless

“We try to give people advanced notice if we have to close down because of a storm,” said Therese Murray, the kitchen’s executive director.

Murray says something should be done to help them before the storm arrives, and that the kitchen may not open due to the heavy snowfall.

“We have some folks, unfortunately, that are without homes and are trying to find some safe and secure refuge through living in a tent,” she said.

Murray says they need indoor shelter and that they require support from the city during this snowstorm.

“I’m hoping that all due care will be taken and that someone will be checking on them, be it the police or community services,” she said.

“There really needs to be something done to help people in need.”

The community soup kitchen helps by altering their menu when the temperature drops and the snow falls.

“A winter menu should be a heartier menu so we try to prep with soups and nice hot meals and the feel-good warm nutritious meals.”

WATCH: Support workers sound the alarm on spike in Moncton homelessness ahead of winter season

However, some shelters are already filled to capacity.

Warren C. Maddox, executive director of Fredericton Homeless Shelters Inc., says they try to do what they can to help people get through the day.

But with winter on its way, Maddox says some people will likely be forced to sleep outside in tents.

“I’m not sure where one would go. To some degree, they are in sheltered… it’s not great shelter but it’s survival at its base,” Maddox said.