Alberta man arrested in Okanagan; spike belts used to stop ‘prolific’ offender

An Alberta man was arrested in the Okanagan on Friday and is facing several charges, including theft, fraud and fleeing from police.

According to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, a stolen white Chevrolet Silverado was spotted in Kelowna at approximately 1:30 a.m. on November 30th. Kelowna RCMP attempted to stop the truck, including the unsuccessful use of a spike belt, but the unnamed driver didn’t pull over and kept travelling north.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP then became involved and tried pulling over the vehicle along Highway 97, to no avail. A spike belt was again deployed and, this time, the tires were disabled, with the Chevrolet coming to a stop on Highway 97, just north of College Way.

Police say they then made contact with the man, though he tried to drive away on four rims, but was unable to do so. The man was then “extracted” from the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

“As we know, crime is often cross-jurisdictional. However, in this particular incident, [it] was cross-provincial,” said Vernon North Okanagan Cst. Kelly Brett. “All police forces involved in this case did an outstanding job of communicating and locating this particular offender to safely remove him from the streets.”

Police say the 40-year-old Alberta man, deemed to be a ‘prolific offender,’ is in custody and is facing numerous charges, including possession of stolen property, theft of credit card, fraud and flight from police.