Police use spike belt to stop speeding vehicle driven by alleged impaired driver

Police have charged a man with impaired driving after using a spike belt to stop a speeding vehicle just outside of Saskatoon.

Multiple calls came into Saskatoon RCMP on Friday evening, reporting a dangerous and erratic driver on Highway 11 near Bladworth.

Police were told the vehicle was heading north toward Saskatoon at speeds between 140 and 170 km/h.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police impound 3 vehicles, issue fines after weekend speeding

Officers were also told the driver was passing other vehicles on the right and entering the ditch.

The vehicle was spotted by police close to Saskatoon and a spike belt was used near Circle Drive and Highway 11 to disable the vehicle.

A 24-year-old man was taken into custody.

He is charged with impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath test, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer.